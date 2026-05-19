Cale Makar headshot

Cale Makar News: Expected to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2026 at 12:52pm

Makar (undisclosed) is slated to play against Vegas on Wednesday in Game 1, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Makar hasn't practiced much during the playoffs and likely isn't fully healthy, but he should be available for the start of the Western Conference Finals. He hasn't missed a game yet this postseason, compiling four goals, one assist, 22 shots on net and 18 blocked shots across nine appearances.

Cale Makar
Colorado Avalanche
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