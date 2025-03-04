Cale Makar News: Garners assist in win

Makar registered an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Makar's assist streak is up to four games, and he has a total of five helpers in that span. He contributed on Artturi Lehkonen's opening tally in the second period of this contest. Makar is up to 68 points (22 goals, 46 assists), 192 shots on net, 98 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating through 62 outings this season in another campaign as one of the NHL's elite blueliners.