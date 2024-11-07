Fantasy Hockey
Cale Makar headshot

Cale Makar News: Good to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Makar (undisclosed) will play in Thursday's tilt against Winnipeg.

Makar was a game-time decision after exiting Tuesday's 6-3 win over Seattle due to the injury. He registered two assists before leaving that match, and he didn't end up missing a full game, so he'll enter Thursday's action with a chance to extend his season-opening 13-game scoring streak. He has five goals and 23 points in 2024-25.

