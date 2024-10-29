Cale Makar News: Keeps point streak alive Monday

Makar delivered a power-play assist in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Makar and Nathan MacKinnon have been the most productive duo in the league over the first weeks of the regular season, and both players are currently riding 10-game point streaks. Makar extended his by setting up McKinnon's power-play goal in the final seconds of the second period, but the Avalanche couldn't spark the comeback in the final frame. Makar has thrived as a playmaker despite his role as a blue-liner and is up to 14 assists, as well as three goals, in his 10 contests so far.