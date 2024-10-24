Cale Makar News: Keeps rolling with goal

Makar scored a goal on six shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over Utah.

Makar extended his point streak to eight games, though he was limited to a single point for the third time this season. The 25-year-old's tally late in the first period held up as the game-winner. Makar has three goals, 15 points, 21 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, seven hits and a minus-2 rating. With the Avalanche turning things around after a slow start, the superstar blueliner should have no trouble staying consistent throughout the campaign.