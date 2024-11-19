Cale Makar News: Lights lamp twice in Philly

Makar scored two goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

The superstar blueliner potted the first two tallies of the night in the second period. Makar has failed to get onto the scoresheet only three times in 19 contests to begin the season, racking up eight goals and 27 points in the process -- including three goals and 13 points with the man advantage. The one blemish on his line so far is a minus-5 rating, an uncharacteristic performance for a player who has never finished with worse than a plus-12 mark in his career.