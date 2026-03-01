Cale Makar News: Lights lamp twice in win
Makar scored two goals, including an empty-netter, put three shots on net and recorded two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over Chicago.
Makar found the back of the net with just nine seconds remaining in the second period to tie the game at one before sealing the victory with his empty-net goal in the third. With the pair of twine finders, he is up to 17 goals, 60 points, 155 shots on goal and 95 blocked shots across 58 games this season. The reigning Norris Trophy winner is crafting another solid case for the award, and he could be fueled even further to post a strong season following Canada's second-place finish at the Olympics. Look for Makar to challenge the 90-point mark for the third consecutive season.
