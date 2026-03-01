Cale Makar headshot

Cale Makar News: Lights lamp twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Makar scored two goals, including an empty-netter, put three shots on net and recorded two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over Chicago.

Makar found the back of the net with just nine seconds remaining in the second period to tie the game at one before sealing the victory with his empty-net goal in the third. With the pair of twine finders, he is up to 17 goals, 60 points, 155 shots on goal and 95 blocked shots across 58 games this season. The reigning Norris Trophy winner is crafting another solid case for the award, and he could be fueled even further to post a strong season following Canada's second-place finish at the Olympics. Look for Makar to challenge the 90-point mark for the third consecutive season.

Cale Makar
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cale Makar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cale Makar See More
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Greg Vara
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, Feb. 25th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, Feb. 25th
Author Image
Greg Vara
4 days ago
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan
NHL
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan
Author Image
Thomas Leary
6 days ago