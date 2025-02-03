Cale Makar News: Logs helper in victory

Makar produced a power-play assist in a team-high 26:51 of ice time in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Flyers.

Makar earned the primary helper on Nathan MacKinnon's 20th goal of the season late in the middle frame. Makar has had the goal-scoring touch of late, but he has only four helpers over his last 16 outings. That trend is unlikely to continue, considering Makar is one of the best playmakers in the world. The star defenseman is at 19 goals, 58 points and a plus-15 rating through 54 appearances this campaign. Makar and the Avalanche will kick off a three-game road trip in Vancouver on Tuesday.