Cale Makar headshot

Cale Makar News: Posts three points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Makar scored a goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Makar opened the scoring at 11:33 of the first period and helped out on the Avalanche's next two tallies as well. The 27-year-old defenseman has three goals and three assists over his last three outings. He was quiet heading into the Olympics, but he's on a roll again and should continue to put up big numbers on offense. Makar has 18 goals, 64 points (21 on the power play), 162 shots on net, 99 blocked shots and a plus-34 rating over 60 appearances.

Cale Makar
Colorado Avalanche
