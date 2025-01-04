Cale Makar News: Provides power-play helper

Makar had a power-play assist, one shot on net, three blocks and one hit in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to Montreal.

Colorado's big dogs combined for the team's lone goal. Makar picked up the secondary assist before Nathan MacKinnon set up Mikko Rantanen midway through the first period. Makar has points (two goals, two assists) in three consecutive outings. Both he and MacKinnon have heated up since the beginning of December, which coincided with the Avalanche's best stretch of the season. Makar has 17 points while MacKinnon has 22 over the last 15 games, during which the Avs are 11-4-0.