Cale Makar News: Reaches 20-goal mark
Makar scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars.
Makar scored for the first time since the Avalanche's previous game against the Stars on March 6. This was Makar's 20th goal of the season, a mark he's achieved in four of the last five years. The superstar defenseman is up to 69 points (24 on the power play), 179 shots on net, 109 blocked shots, 24 PIM, 33 hits and a plus-32 rating through 67 appearances. Barring a massive surge, he'll fall short of the 90-point mark for the first time in three years.
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