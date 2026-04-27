Cale Makar News: Scores in Game 4 win

Makar scored a goal with his lone shot on target in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Kings in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round.

After going pointless in the first two games of the series, Makar has scored in back-to-back contests. The star blueliner, who was one of the most productive defensemen in the regular season with 20 goals and 79 points in 75 contests, should continue playing a big role for the Avs on offense in the Western Conference Semifinals.