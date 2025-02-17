Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cale Makar headshot

Cale Makar News: Set to play against Finland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2025 at 9:58am

Makar (illness) is expected to be in action for Canada against Finland on Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

With the Canadians needing a regulation win to get themselves into the Final of the 4 Nations Face-Off, the offense will be bolstered by the return of Makar, who was unavailable against the USA on Saturday. The blueliner was held off the scoresheet versus Sweden in the opener but still managed two shots and three blocked shots while leading the team with 28:06 of ice time. Makar should link up with the other Team Canada stars on the No. 1 power-play unit, setting him up well to offer solid fantasy value.

Cale Makar
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now