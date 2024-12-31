Cale Makar News: Snags helper in win

Makar logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Makar saw a five-game point streak end Friday in Utah, but he quickly got back on the scoresheet. The 26-year-old concluded December with 14 points in 13 games as well as a plus-13 rating. He's up to 11 goals, 35 helpers, 19 power-play points, 120 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 32 hits and a plus-11 rating through 38 appearances this season.