Cale Makar News: Tallies in win

Makar scored a goal on four shots, blocked six shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Makar was held off the scoresheet in the first two games of the postseason. He wasn't lacking in opportunities -- he's up to 11 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through three contests against the Kings in this first-round series. If the Avalanche make a deep run, Makar will likely be heavily involved in the offense. He's made the playoffs in every year of his career, and over the last seven postseason runs, he's better than a point-per-game player with 22 goals and 63 helpers over 79 outings prior to this year.