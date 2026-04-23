Cale Makar News: Tallies in win
Makar scored a goal on four shots, blocked six shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings in Game 3.
Makar was held off the scoresheet in the first two games of the postseason. He wasn't lacking in opportunities -- he's up to 11 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through three contests against the Kings in this first-round series. If the Avalanche make a deep run, Makar will likely be heavily involved in the offense. He's made the playoffs in every year of his career, and over the last seven postseason runs, he's better than a point-per-game player with 22 goals and 63 helpers over 79 outings prior to this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cale Makar See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23Yesterday
-
General NHL Article
Early Look at 2026-27 Season Top 12 Mock Draft2 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Five Lessons Learned from 2025-263 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 213 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 213 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cale Makar See More