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Cale Makar News: Three assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Makar recorded three assists in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Makar returned to the lineup after a seven-game absence due to an upper-body injury, and he did it in style by contributing directly to each of the team's goals. Makar has been an elite fantasy contributor among defensemen, and this three-assist performance elevated his helpers total to 58 on the season, the fifth-best mark among blueliners. The only defensemen who have recorded more assists than Makar are Evan Bouchard (71), Quinn Hughes (69), Lane Hutson (66) and Zach Werenski (59).

Cale Makar
Colorado Avalanche
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