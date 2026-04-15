Cale Makar News: Three assists in win
Makar recorded three assists in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
Makar returned to the lineup after a seven-game absence due to an upper-body injury, and he did it in style by contributing directly to each of the team's goals. Makar has been an elite fantasy contributor among defensemen, and this three-assist performance elevated his helpers total to 58 on the season, the fifth-best mark among blueliners. The only defensemen who have recorded more assists than Makar are Evan Bouchard (71), Quinn Hughes (69), Lane Hutson (66) and Zach Werenski (59).
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