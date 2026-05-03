Cale Makar News: Three points after injury scare
Makar scored twice on three shots, added an assist, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Wild in Game 1.
Makar missed a large portion of the first period due to an injury concern, which head coach Jared Bednar had no update on after the game, per Ryan Boulding of NHL.com. The fact that Makar was not only able to return to the contest but also contribute is a positive sign, even if he's not at 100 percent. He was the only one of the 14 different goal scorers to pot multiple tallies Sunday. Makar has four goals, one assist, 15 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over five playoff contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cale Makar See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2310 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Early Look at 2026-27 Season Top 12 Mock Draft11 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Five Lessons Learned from 2025-2612 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 2112 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 2112 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cale Makar See More