Cale Makar News: Two helpers in Carolina

Makar picked up two assists in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

The All-Star blueliner had a hand in Colorado's first and last tallies of the night, setting up Artturi Lehkonen in the first period and Valeri Nichushkin in the third. Makar's been running hot and cold lately, recording three two-point efforts in the last seven games before failing to get onto the scoresheet at all in the other four contests. On the season, he's amassed eight goals and 34 points in 27 appearances, a pace that has Makar headed for his first career 100-point campaign.