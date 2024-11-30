Fantasy Hockey
Cale Makar News: Two more helpers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Makar notched two assists, including one on the power play, and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Stars.

Makar has multiple points in three of his last six games, though he was also held off the scoresheet twice in that span. The defenseman continues to pile up points -- he leads all NHL blueliners with 32 points (eight goals, 24 helpers) over 24 contests this season. He's earned 14 of those points on the power play while chipping in 71 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 23 hits and a minus-1 rating. Makar is a plug-and-play option in fantasy.

Cale Makar
Colorado Avalanche
