Cale Makar News: Two points in Dallas
Makar produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Stars.
Both points came in the first period, as Makar opened the scoring early in the frame before having a hand in a Nathan MacKinnon tally with just two seconds left before intermission. Playing for Team Canada in the Olympics seems to have rejuvenated Makar -- the star blueliner had just one goal and four points in the last 10 games before the break, but he's busted out for four goals and nine points six games since the NHL schedule resumed.
