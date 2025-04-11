Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cale Makar headshot

Cale Makar News: Won't travel for final games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Makar (rest) will not travel for the team's final two games, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

With the Avalanche's playoff position set in stone, Makar is one of several players who will take the rest of the regular season off and won't travel for the final two regular season games. It will be the first time that Makar will not play all year. He finishes his regular season with a career-high 92 points on 30 goals and 62 assists.

Cale Makar
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now