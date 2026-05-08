Caleb Desnoyers News: Earns three points in win

Desnoyers scored a goal and added two assists in QMJHL Moncton's 5-2 win over Chicoutimi in Game 1 on Friday.

Desnoyers crossed the 20-point mark this postseason with the effort. He has six goals, 15 helpers and 53 shots on net over 16 appearances in the playoffs. The Mammoth prospect is playing well and is looking to help Moncton get to the Memorial Cup, where fellow Utah prospect Tij Iginla's club (WHL Kelowna) awaits as the hosts.