Caleb Desnoyers headshot

Caleb Desnoyers News: Four-point outing in QMJHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Desnoyers scored a goal and added three assists in QMJHL Moncton's 11-1 win over Halifax on Friday.

Moncton's won 10 straight games, and Desnoyers has gotten on the scoresheet in nine straight outings. He has five goals and 16 helpers in that span. For the season, the Mammoth prospect is up to 50 points in just 30 appearances, with his playmaking (37 assists) taking center stage.

Caleb Desnoyers
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Desnoyers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Desnoyers See More
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
NHL
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
Author Image
Jon Litterine
133 days ago
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems
NHL
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems
Author Image
Jon Litterine
232 days ago