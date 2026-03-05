Caleb Desnoyers headshot

Caleb Desnoyers News: Logs three points in QMJHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Desnoyers scored twice and added an assist in QMJHL Moncton's 5-1 win over Cape Breton on Thursday.

This was his third multi-point effort in the last four games. Desnoyers continues to pule up points -- he has 20 goals and 48 assists over just 38 appearances this season. The Mammoth prospect should continue to be a leader on offense for Moncton as they attempt a deep run in the QMJHL playoffs.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Desnoyers
