Caleb Desnoyers headshot

Caleb Desnoyers News: Six-point eruption for Wildcats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Desnoyers scored twice and added four assists in QMJHL Moncton's 8-2 win over Val-d'Or on Thursday.

Desnoyers has been superb this month, and this was his best effort yet. He has seven goals and 23 points over nine outings in February, more than one-third of his 62-point production through a mere 35 appearances. Desnoyers' strong play has helped Moncton move to the top of the QMJHL standings, and he continues to show excellent skills as an 18-year-old.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Desnoyers
