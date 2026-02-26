Caleb Desnoyers News: Six-point eruption for Wildcats

Desnoyers scored twice and added four assists in QMJHL Moncton's 8-2 win over Val-d'Or on Thursday.

Desnoyers has been superb this month, and this was his best effort yet. He has seven goals and 23 points over nine outings in February, more than one-third of his 62-point production through a mere 35 appearances. Desnoyers' strong play has helped Moncton move to the top of the QMJHL standings, and he continues to show excellent skills as an 18-year-old.