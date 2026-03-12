Caleb Desnoyers News: Three helpers in Moncton's win
Desnoyers notched three assists in QMJHL Moncton's 4-2 win over Cape Breton on Thursday.
Desnoyers has five goals and 13 assists during a seven-game point streak that began Feb. 26. For the season, he's up to 21 goals, 53 assists, 114 shots on net and a plus-35 rating through 41 appearances. While his shot volume and goal scoring has dipped, he's remained an effective playmaker who should have a bright future in the NHL when he's ready.
