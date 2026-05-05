Caleb Desnoyers headshot

Caleb Desnoyers News: Three points in Game 7 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Desnoyers scored a goal and added two assists in QMJHL Moncton's 6-2 win over Blainville-Boisbriand in Game 7 on Tuesday.

Desnoyers has produced 18 points over 15 playoff contests. That includes three goals and five assists over seven games as the Wildcats got by the Armada for a spot in the QMJHL Finals. Desnoyers still hasn't reached the level he showed in last year's playoffs, when he produced 30 points over 19 outings. He and the Wildcats will face Chicoutimi next, with the winning team heading to the Memorial Cup.

Caleb Desnoyers
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Desnoyers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Desnoyers See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
71 days ago
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
NHL
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
Author Image
Jon Litterine
214 days ago
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems
NHL
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems
Author Image
Jon Litterine
313 days ago