Caleb Desnoyers News: Three points in Game 7 win

Desnoyers scored a goal and added two assists in QMJHL Moncton's 6-2 win over Blainville-Boisbriand in Game 7 on Tuesday.

Desnoyers has produced 18 points over 15 playoff contests. That includes three goals and five assists over seven games as the Wildcats got by the Armada for a spot in the QMJHL Finals. Desnoyers still hasn't reached the level he showed in last year's playoffs, when he produced 30 points over 19 outings. He and the Wildcats will face Chicoutimi next, with the winning team heading to the Memorial Cup.