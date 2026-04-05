Caleb Jones Injury: Moves to IR
Jones (shoulder) has been placed on injured reserve by the Penguins, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports Sunday.
The move is just a formality after the Penguins announced that Jones would miss the entire season due to shoulder surgery Friday. The 28-year-old's season officially comes to a close with one point in seven games at the NHL level.
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