Caleb Jones headshot

Caleb Jones Injury: Moves to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Jones (shoulder) has been placed on injured reserve by the Penguins, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports Sunday.

The move is just a formality after the Penguins announced that Jones would miss the entire season due to shoulder surgery Friday. The 28-year-old's season officially comes to a close with one point in seven games at the NHL level.

Caleb Jones
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Jones See More
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
186 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
189 days ago