Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Caleb Jones headshot

Caleb Jones Injury: On injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Jones was placed on injured reserve Friday by the Kings.

Jones sustained the injury during Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Colorado, so this move is presumably retroactive to that date. Even when he's ready to return, Jones might not draw into the lineup. He's often been a healthy scratch in 2024-25, logging just five games with the Kings, and the 27-year-old will probably continue to spend the majority of LA's action in the press box after he recovers.

Caleb Jones
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now