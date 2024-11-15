Caleb Jones Injury: On injured reserve
Jones was placed on injured reserve Friday by the Kings.
Jones sustained the injury during Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Colorado, so this move is presumably retroactive to that date. Even when he's ready to return, Jones might not draw into the lineup. He's often been a healthy scratch in 2024-25, logging just five games with the Kings, and the 27-year-old will probably continue to spend the majority of LA's action in the press box after he recovers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now