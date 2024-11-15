Caleb Jones Injury: On injured reserve

Jones was placed on injured reserve Friday by the Kings.

Jones sustained the injury during Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Colorado, so this move is presumably retroactive to that date. Even when he's ready to return, Jones might not draw into the lineup. He's often been a healthy scratch in 2024-25, logging just five games with the Kings, and the 27-year-old will probably continue to spend the majority of LA's action in the press box after he recovers.