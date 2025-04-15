Caleb Jones News: Elevated from minors
Jones was promoted from AHL Ontario on Tuesday under emergency conditions.
Jones has logged just five NHL games this year, with his most recent outing coming back on Nov. 13 against the Avalanche. The decision to elevate Jones to the NHL roster could be an indication that there will be another absence on the Kings' blue line than just Joel Edmundson (upper body), though nothing has been officially announced by the team yet.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now