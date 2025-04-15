Fantasy Hockey
Caleb Jones headshot

Caleb Jones News: Elevated from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Jones was promoted from AHL Ontario on Tuesday under emergency conditions.

Jones has logged just five NHL games this year, with his most recent outing coming back on Nov. 13 against the Avalanche. The decision to elevate Jones to the NHL roster could be an indication that there will be another absence on the Kings' blue line than just Joel Edmundson (upper body), though nothing has been officially announced by the team yet.

Caleb Jones
Los Angeles Kings
