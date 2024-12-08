Fantasy Hockey
Caleb Jones headshot

Caleb Jones News: Hits waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Jones (upper body) was activated from injured reserve and placed on waivers Sunday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Jones missed nine straight games after being injured in a 4-2 loss to Colorado on Nov. 13. He will probably get some playing time with AHL Ontario if he clears waivers. The 27-year-old defender hasn't earned a point in five NHL appearances this season while posting six shots on goal, four blocked shots and nine hits.

Caleb Jones
Los Angeles Kings
