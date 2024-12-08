Caleb Jones News: Hits waivers
Jones (upper body) was activated from injured reserve and placed on waivers Sunday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Jones missed nine straight games after being injured in a 4-2 loss to Colorado on Nov. 13. He will probably get some playing time with AHL Ontario if he clears waivers. The 27-year-old defender hasn't earned a point in five NHL appearances this season while posting six shots on goal, four blocked shots and nine hits.
