Caleb Jones News: Hits waivers

Jones (upper body) was activated from injured reserve and placed on waivers Sunday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Jones missed nine straight games after being injured in a 4-2 loss to Colorado on Nov. 13. He will probably get some playing time with AHL Ontario if he clears waivers. The 27-year-old defender hasn't earned a point in five NHL appearances this season while posting six shots on goal, four blocked shots and nine hits.