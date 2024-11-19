Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Callahan Burke headshot

Callahan Burke News: Called up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 19, 2024 at 11:13am

Burke was recalled from AHL Henderson on Tuesday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Burke could serve as Vegas' 13th forward in the short term as a result of Mark Stone (lower body) being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The 27-year-old Burke has garnered two goals and four assists through 11 games with the Silver Knights in 2024-25. The Massachusetts native hasn't registered a point across three NHL appearances split between Colorado and Carolina.

Callahan Burke
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now