Callahan Burke News: Heading to AHL Henderson
Burke was assigned to AHL Henderson on Monday.
Burke was called up by the Golden Knights on Nov. 19 and spent nearly two weeks in the NHL. Over six appearances with Vegas, he logged a goal and three blocked shots while averaging 11:04 of ice time. He should see more consistent opportunities to contribute in the AHL but will be available to provide additional depth for the Golden Knights if they need it later this year.
