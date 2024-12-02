Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Callahan Burke headshot

Callahan Burke News: Heading to AHL Henderson

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 12:30pm

Burke was assigned to AHL Henderson on Monday.

Burke was called up by the Golden Knights on Nov. 19 and spent nearly two weeks in the NHL. Over six appearances with Vegas, he logged a goal and three blocked shots while averaging 11:04 of ice time. He should see more consistent opportunities to contribute in the AHL but will be available to provide additional depth for the Golden Knights if they need it later this year.

Callahan Burke
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now