Callahan Burke News: Pots first in NHL

Burke scored a goal on four shots and had one block in Saturday's 6-2 win over Montreal.

Burke, who was called up from AHL Henderson earlier this week, skated on the fourth line, which contributed a pair of goals in the win. He potted his first NHL tally as part of Vegas' five-goal second period, finding an open area in the slot and burying a one-timer past Sam Montembeault. Burke was added to the roster after the Golden Knights placed Mark Stone (lower body) on injured reserve.