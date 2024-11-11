Calle Jarnkrok Injury: Experiences setback in recovery

General manager Brad Treliving said Monday that Jarnkrok (lower body) has experienced a setback in his recovery and will see a specialist in New York, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Jarnkrok has been on long-term injured reserve since the start of the regular season, and he was already without a timetable to return to the lineup. It's not yet clear how his setback will impact his recovery, but a better idea of his status could come into focus after he visits with the specialist.