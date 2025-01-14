Calle Jarnkrok Injury: Still two weeks out

Jarnkrok (sports hernia) will be re-evaluated in two weeks to determine a clearer recovery timeline, David Alter of The Hockey News reports Tuesday.

Jarnkrok has yet to get into a game this season and seems unlikely to be cleared ahead of the NHL shutdown for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Even once cleared to play, the 33-year-old forward figures to serve primarily in a bottom-six role and could struggle to produce much in the way of offensive upside.