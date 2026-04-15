Calle Jarnkrok Injury: Will miss finale
Jarnkrok (undisclosed) will miss Toronto's regular-season finale against Ottawa on Wednesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Jarnkrok will conclude 2025-26 with six goals, eight points, eight PIM, 45 shots, 33 hits and 11 blocks in 56 appearances. Michael Pezzetta will draw into the lineup Wednesday due to Jarnkrok's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Calle Jarnkrok See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 22144 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights202 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Jones Heads to FloridaMarch 2, 2025
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 4December 4, 2024
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 20November 20, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Calle Jarnkrok See More