Calle Jarnkrok headshot

Calle Jarnkrok Injury: Will miss finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Jarnkrok (undisclosed) will miss Toronto's regular-season finale against Ottawa on Wednesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Jarnkrok will conclude 2025-26 with six goals, eight points, eight PIM, 45 shots, 33 hits and 11 blocks in 56 appearances. Michael Pezzetta will draw into the lineup Wednesday due to Jarnkrok's absence.

Calle Jarnkrok
Toronto Maple Leafs
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