Calle Jarnkrok News: Chips in assist Tuesday

Jarnkrok logged an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Flyers.

Jarnkrok set up a David Kampf goal in the second period as the Maple Leafs' bottom-six mopped up some minutes in a blowout win. Jarnkrok had been scratched for the previous two games, but he took the place of Pontus Holmberg on the fourth line. The depth players in Toronto are not guaranteed a spot in the lineup -- there's been a handful of players to see time in the press box. Jarnkrok has four points, four shots on net, six hits, five blocked shots and four PIM across eight appearances this season since he overcame a long-term absence due to a groin injury and sports hernia surgery.