Calle Jarnkrok News: Ends drought with assist
Jarnkrok notched an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Jarnkrok had gone 14 games without a point, though he was also out of the lineup five times in that span. Even when he plays, he's been confined to bottom-six minutes and minimal power-play time, providing little fantasy value. Jarnkrok is at just eight points with 39 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-8 rating over 46 appearances.
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