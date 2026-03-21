Calle Jarnkrok headshot

Calle Jarnkrok News: Ends drought with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Jarnkrok notched an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Jarnkrok had gone 14 games without a point, though he was also out of the lineup five times in that span. Even when he plays, he's been confined to bottom-six minutes and minimal power-play time, providing little fantasy value. Jarnkrok is at just eight points with 39 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-8 rating over 46 appearances.

Calle Jarnkrok
Toronto Maple Leafs
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