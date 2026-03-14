Calle Jarnkrok headshot

Calle Jarnkrok News: Limited production in part-time gig

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Jarnkrok was in the lineup for the fifth time in six games in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Jarnkrok has been in a part-time role this season, and he's done little with it. This was his 12th straight game without a point, and he's added just nine shots on net, five hits and a minus-3 rating in that span. The 34-year-old has been limited to bottom-six duties when he plays. Jarnkrok has just seven points with 37 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-10 rating through 43 appearances this season, so fantasy managers can do better for forward depth.

Calle Jarnkrok
Toronto Maple Leafs
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