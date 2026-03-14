Calle Jarnkrok News: Limited production in part-time gig
Jarnkrok was in the lineup for the fifth time in six games in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.
Jarnkrok has been in a part-time role this season, and he's done little with it. This was his 12th straight game without a point, and he's added just nine shots on net, five hits and a minus-3 rating in that span. The 34-year-old has been limited to bottom-six duties when he plays. Jarnkrok has just seven points with 37 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-10 rating through 43 appearances this season, so fantasy managers can do better for forward depth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Calle Jarnkrok See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 22113 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights171 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Jones Heads to FloridaMarch 2, 2025
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 4December 4, 2024
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 20November 20, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Calle Jarnkrok See More