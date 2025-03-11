Fantasy Hockey
Calle Jarnkrok News: Nets first goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 10:46am

Jarnkrok scored a power-play goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over Utah.

The 33-year-old veteran didn't make his season debut until March 3, and it took him three appearances -- and only two shots on goal -- to find the back of the net. He's been playing in the second line to begin his campaign, and he should find decent opportunities to keep producing as long as he continues to skate alongside John Tavares and William Nylander.

