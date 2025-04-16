Fantasy Hockey
Calle Jarnkrok headshot

Calle Jarnkrok News: Provides assist Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Jarnkrok notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

Jarnkrok snapped a six-game point drought when he helped out on Steven Lorentz's opening goal in the second period. Jarnkrok is now at six points, nine shots on net, 15 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 18 appearances. While he's playing consistently, his fourth-line usage is not friendly for fantasy purposes.

Calle Jarnkrok
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
