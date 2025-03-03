Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Calle Jarnkrok headshot

Calle Jarnkrok News: Removed from LTIR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Jarnkrok (groin) was activated from long-term injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

After having groin and sports hernia surgery in November, Jarnkrok will presumably make his season debut against San Jose on Monday following a 60-game absence. He accounted for 10 goals and 21 points across 52 regular-season appearances in 2023-24. Jarnkrok will probably replace Ryan Reaves in Monday's lineup.

Calle Jarnkrok
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now