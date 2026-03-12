Calle Rosen headshot

Calle Rosen News: Inks two-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Rosen signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Blues on Thursday.

Rosen will receive $850,000 while in the NHL during the 2026-27 season and $900,000 the following campaign. Rosen will get $500,000 per season when in the minors. Rosen has seven goals and 19 assists in 46 AHL games this season.

Calle Rosen
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Calle Rosen See More
