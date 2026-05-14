Calle Rosen headshot

Calle Rosen News: Posts three assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Rosen logged three assists in AHL Springfield's 4-3 overtime win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in Game 2 on Thursday.

Rosen has earned three goals and added four assists over nine playoff outings, his most production postseason since 2018. The defenseman continues to play a significant role for the Thunderbirds. Rosen will look to help Springfield pull ahead in the series in Game 3 on Tuesday.

Calle Rosen
St. Louis Blues
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