Calle Rosen News: Scores twice for Springfield

Rosen scored two goals in AHL Springfield's 3-2 overtime win over Providence in Game 3 on Tuesday.

Rosen is up to three goals, one assist and a plus-4 rating over six playoff contests. The defenseman got back to his usual level of production this year, earning 38 points over 70 regular-season outings between Springfield and Hershey. He impressed enough to earn a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Blues back in March, so he'll at least be a part of their organizational depth moving forward.