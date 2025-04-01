Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Callum Tung headshot

Callum Tung News: Inks entry-level deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Tung signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Tuesday.

Tung just concluded his freshman season with the University of Connecticut, posting a 10-4-1 record, 2.01 GAA and .933 save percentage over 15 games. He allowed two goals or less in 11 of those contests. The 21-year-old netminder will report to AHL Hartford on an amateur tryout for the rest of the campaign.

Callum Tung
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now