Callum Tung News: Inks entry-level deal

Tung signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Tuesday.

Tung just concluded his freshman season with the University of Connecticut, posting a 10-4-1 record, 2.01 GAA and .933 save percentage over 15 games. He allowed two goals or less in 11 of those contests. The 21-year-old netminder will report to AHL Hartford on an amateur tryout for the rest of the campaign.