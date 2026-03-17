Calum Ritchie News: Five points in last five games
Ritchie had a goal and an assist Tuesday in a 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
It was a big night for Ritchie, who was playing his first NHL game in Toronto, the NHL city closest to Oakville where he grew up. His goal, which came when he followed his own rebound on the power play, stood as the game winner. Ritchie is a smart, two-way pivot who projects as a playmaker who can also kill penalties. Ritchie has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last five games (10 shots) and 21 points, including nine goals, in 51 games this season.
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