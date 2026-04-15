Calum Ritchie News: Moved to the minors
Ritchie was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.
Ritchie played in 65 regular-season games this year in which he notched 13 goals and 17 assists, including 11 power-play points. While the 21-year-old center will be finishing the year in the minors, he figures to be a full-time NHL player for the 2026-27 campaign and should be capable of putting up even bigger numbers.
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