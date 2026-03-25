Calum Ritchie News: Scores in Tuesday's loss
Ritchie scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
Ritchie had gone three games without a point prior to this contest. The 21-year-old is filling a middle-six role and has production to match with six points over his last nine outings. Overall, he's earned 10 goals, 22 points, 65 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 55 appearances this season. Ritchie has some potential, but it could take a couple of years for him to grow into it.
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